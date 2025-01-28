Jurassic World Rebirth Writer Sees The New Movie As A Chance To Start Over

According to the official synopsis from Universal, this new film takes the "Jurassic" movies "in an ingenious new direction."

"We didn't want to deny any events that occurred," Koepp told me. "[The new film is set] in that world. But how might that world have changed in the last five years, and whose story is this now? So it was a chance to start over, and still play in this incredibly fun sandbox with the enthusiasm of a big studio behind you. It was the best of all possible worlds. And Steven and I got to do the absolute most fun part of filmmaking, which is, 'Hey, what if...' and then you just make up stuff."

Some of the "stuff" they made up: In the five years since the events of "Dominion," dinosaurs have learned that they can essentially only live in climates similar to the ones they operated in previously. The three biggest dinos on the planet "hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind," and it's up to skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) to snag the genetic material that can dream a reality. Mahershala Ali is on board as a team leader, there's a stranded family that gets roped into the action, and the synopsis also teases "a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades." Color us intrigued.

As for Koepp's reunions I mentioned earlier, the connections don't stop there: He's also reuniting with Steven Soderbergh again for "Black Bag," a spy thriller that hits theaters this March, so stay tuned to /Film for more coverage of all of these films in the weeks and months to come.

You can hear my full interview with David Koepp on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:

