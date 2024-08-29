Jurassic World 4 Finally Has A Title – And We Know What It's About
Life has found a way to revive the "Jurassic World" franchise. Three years after the release of 2022's "Dominion," which wrapped up director Colin Trevorrow's trilogy, Universal Pictures is bringing back the dinos for a new adventure with a new cast, telling a new story. We now have our first concrete details regarding the film, which is officially titled "Jurassic World Rebirth." Additionally, we have a couple of first-look photos, which you can check out both below and above, as well as a plot synopsis. So there is much to discuss.
The film's cast is led by Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow"), Jonathan Bailey ("Bridgerton"), and Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight"). Per Universal, "this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air." So, we're talking big dinosaurs — and flying dinosaurs! We also have a larger plot synopsis, which diverts a bit from the one we heard when the title was rumored to be "Jurassic City." The official synopsis reads as follows:
Five years after the events of "Jurassic World Dominion," the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.
The cast for the film also includes Rupert Friend ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ("6 Underground"). Gareth Edwards ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Godzilla") is in the director's chair, working from a script by original "Jurassic Park" screenwriter David Koepp. That remains the most intriguing part of the project as Koepp has not been involved in the series since 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park." What brought him back after all these years? That's the big question.
Who are the new characters in Jurassic World Rebirth?
Universal didn't skimp on the details today, either, as it also revealed a bunch of character details for the upcoming seventh installment of the "Jurassic" series. Rather notably, none of the characters from "Dominion" or the other films are returning, it seems. Johansson plays a "skilled covert operations expert" named Zora Bennett. She is "contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs." That's where some more details come into play. Per the studio:
When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.
As for Ali, he is playing Duncan Kincaid, "Zora's most trusted team leader." Bailey plays a paleontologist named Dr. Henry Loomis, while Friend is on board as a Big Pharma representative named Martin Krebs. Lastly, Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family. The cast includes Luna Blaise ("Manifest"), David Iacono ("The Summer I Turned Pretty"), and Audrina Miranda ("Lopez vs. Lopez") as Reuben's family. Rounding out the ensemble are Philippine Velge ("Station Eleven"), Bechir Sylvain ("BMF"), and Ed Skrein ("Deadpool") as members of the crews.
That's an awful lot to take in. At face value, it's an impressive ensemble with major talent behind the camera. There's also no dino action yet so it's hard to really know what we're in for. What we know for sure is that we're talking about a $6 billion franchise, so a new "Jurassic World" movie was always going to happen. Let's just hope it lives up to the promise of its name and is more than just a cash grab.
"Jurassic World Rebirth" is currently set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.