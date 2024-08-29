Jurassic World 4 Finally Has A Title – And We Know What It's About

Life has found a way to revive the "Jurassic World" franchise. Three years after the release of 2022's "Dominion," which wrapped up director Colin Trevorrow's trilogy, Universal Pictures is bringing back the dinos for a new adventure with a new cast, telling a new story. We now have our first concrete details regarding the film, which is officially titled "Jurassic World Rebirth." Additionally, we have a couple of first-look photos, which you can check out both below and above, as well as a plot synopsis. So there is much to discuss.

The film's cast is led by Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow"), Jonathan Bailey ("Bridgerton"), and Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight"). Per Universal, "this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air." So, we're talking big dinosaurs — and flying dinosaurs! We also have a larger plot synopsis, which diverts a bit from the one we heard when the title was rumored to be "Jurassic City." The official synopsis reads as follows:

Five years after the events of "Jurassic World Dominion," the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

The cast for the film also includes Rupert Friend ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ("6 Underground"). Gareth Edwards ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Godzilla") is in the director's chair, working from a script by original "Jurassic Park" screenwriter David Koepp. That remains the most intriguing part of the project as Koepp has not been involved in the series since 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park." What brought him back after all these years? That's the big question.