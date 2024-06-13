The First Story Details For New Jurassic World Movie Are Here, And Kind Of Boring
Gareth Edwards' new film in the "Jurassic Park/World" series hasn't yet been given an official title, but — according to a report in Variety — may likely be called "Jurassic City." It will be the seventh film to be based on Michael Crichton's 1990 adventure novel.
The new film will be written by longtime blockbuster scribe David Koepp, and is being described as "a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island." The Island is presumably Isla Nublar, the fictional Costa Rican island where Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" (1993) took place.
It may be generous to call the story "completely fresh," as "characters trapped on an island with dinosaurs" is also the plot of "Jurassic Park," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "Jurassic Park III," and "Jurassic World." Only "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Jurassic World: Dominion" don't take place entirely on a remote, dinosaur-infested island. It seems, however, that Edwards' film will not include characters from any of the previous "Jurassic" movies. One can say, then, that it will feature a "completely fresh" new batch of characters to serve to hungry dinosaurs. The species of dinosaurs to be featured has not yet been revealed.
The cast of Edwards' film will include Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, as well as Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono. The new "Jurassic" is currently being shot in Thailand, Malta, and the UK. The Variety article goes into great detail about which areas of Thailand will be visited. The Thai Environmental minister went on record, assuring readers that the makers of "Jurassic City" will be careful not to damage the local environment.
The other Jurassic City
Edwards' new film is not to be confused with Sean Cain's 2015 film "Jurassic City." In that film, a pack of dinosaurs breaks out of a secret government facility (!), and must be rounded up and transported to a nearby city-sized prison overseen by Ray Wise. Naturally, the dinosaurs will also break out of their new cages and run amok in the prison. Three sorority girls (Dana Melanie, Sofia Mattsson, and Kayla Carlyle) happened to be visiting the prison during the dinosaur breakout, and will have to fight both the animals and a group of well-armed Black Ops soldiers to survive. "Jurassic City" is one of many, many, many dinosaur-based "Jurassic Park" imitation films — commonly called mockbusters — that have been released since 1993.
Gareth Edwards' film will likely contain no references to Cain's film. It is currently scheduled for release on July 2, 2025.
The canonical "Jurassic" franchise includes six theatrically released feature films, two short films (both directed by Colin Trevorrow), and two animated TV specials called "Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit" and "Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar." The Lego films are not canonical with the live-action features. In 2020, Netflix released a canonical animated TV series called "Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous." The TV series also spawned a 2024 straight-to-Netflix film called "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory," which is set in between the events of "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion." These movies and TV shows are all presented in addition to theme park rides, video games, slot machines, and Lord knows how much tie-in merchandise.
The six theatrical featured have made over $6 billion worldwide.