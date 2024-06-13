The First Story Details For New Jurassic World Movie Are Here, And Kind Of Boring

Gareth Edwards' new film in the "Jurassic Park/World" series hasn't yet been given an official title, but — according to a report in Variety — may likely be called "Jurassic City." It will be the seventh film to be based on Michael Crichton's 1990 adventure novel.

The new film will be written by longtime blockbuster scribe David Koepp, and is being described as "a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island." The Island is presumably Isla Nublar, the fictional Costa Rican island where Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" (1993) took place.

It may be generous to call the story "completely fresh," as "characters trapped on an island with dinosaurs" is also the plot of "Jurassic Park," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "Jurassic Park III," and "Jurassic World." Only "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Jurassic World: Dominion" don't take place entirely on a remote, dinosaur-infested island. It seems, however, that Edwards' film will not include characters from any of the previous "Jurassic" movies. One can say, then, that it will feature a "completely fresh" new batch of characters to serve to hungry dinosaurs. The species of dinosaurs to be featured has not yet been revealed.

The cast of Edwards' film will include Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, as well as Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono. The new "Jurassic" is currently being shot in Thailand, Malta, and the UK. The Variety article goes into great detail about which areas of Thailand will be visited. The Thai Environmental minister went on record, assuring readers that the makers of "Jurassic City" will be careful not to damage the local environment.