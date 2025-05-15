It's Lilo & Stitch Vs. Tom Cruise At The Box Office, But Can Mission: Impossible Beat Disney?

The summer movie season has gotten off to a relatively slow start, with Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" doing okay-but-not-great business (especially by Marvel standards). Things are going to pick up with the release of "Final Destination Bloodlines," but the true coming out party for the year's biggest moviegoing season is just around the corner. Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" and Paramount's "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" are both hitting theaters over Memorial Day weekend, offering up the year's biggest box office showdown. The question is, who comes out on top?

Domestically, it's going to be no contest. "Lilo & Stitch" is currently expected to bring in between $105 and $124 million across the weekend, which doesn't even count the Monday holiday, per Box Office Theory. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's allegedly final "Mission: Impossible" is eyeing an opening between $59 and $67 million. That's right in line with earlier estimates, which had "Lilo & Stitch" doing over/under $120 million and "Mission" doing $80 million over the full four-day holiday (via Deadline).

Regardless of which movie takes the number one spot, theaters are winning here. This is on track to possibly be the biggest Memorial Day weekend ever at the box office, overtaking 2013, when "Fast & Furious 6" and "The Hangover 3" helped drive the U.S. box office to $314 million. With Ryan Coogler's smash hit "Sinners," "Thunderbolts*," and "Minecraft" also still going strong, it's easy to see why this could be a record-setting weekend.

As for the new releases, they both bring something unique to the table. Director Dean Fleischer Camp's "Lilo & Stitch" is a remake of the 2002 animated Disney favorite of the same name. Meanwhile, "Final Reckoning" is promising to bring this long-running action series to a close. A family-friendly title and an action-packed blockbuster make for a perfect bit of counterprogramming.