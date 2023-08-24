Dead Reckoning Has Launched The Mission: Impossible Movies Past $4 Billion At The Box Office

Much attention has been paid to "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" and its performance at the box office. More specifically, the movie is performing relatviely well, at least compared to its gigantic $300 million budget. In short, the seventh entry in the long-running action series fell at least a little short of expectations, which were admittedly sky-high. Even so, Tom Cruise's latest adventure as Ethan Hunt still quietly pushed the franchise past an important milestone.

The "Mission: Impossible" series has now cumulatively crossed the $4 billion mark at the global box office. According to The Numbers, the seven films have collectively taken in $4.11 billion to date, including the $541.8 million earned by "Dead Reckoning, Part One" so far. That averages out to $588.3 million per entry, with an average budget of $159 million per entry. Even though the budget for this latest installment was greatly inflated, it's easy to see why Paramount has continued to crank these out over the last 28 years.

The highest-grossing installment in the franchise remains 2018's "Fallout," which took in an impressive $786.6 million globally against a $178 million budget. The movies found a new groove once writer/director Christopher McQuarrie took over on 2015's "Rogue Nation." McQuarrie and Cruise have developed quite the partnership, which also extends to other hits like "Edge of Tomorrow" and, most importantly, "Top Gun: Maverick," which is now one of the biggest movies ever. Needless to say, they're probably going to keep this partnership going.