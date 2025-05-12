Sinners Just Passed A Box Office Milestone Not Seen In Nearly A Decade

Coogler, whose directing credits include smash hits such as "Black Panther" and "Creed," has made quite the name for himself in the realm of franchise filmmaking. What's so impressive about this movie's success is that his good name clearly extends beyond those properties. Michael B. Jordan headlining a killer ensemble in "Sinners" that also includes Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo certainly doesn't hurt either. Even with its $90 million price tag, this is going to be a huge winner for Warner Bros. as it's now all but assured to get to at least $350 million globally, if not closer to $400 million.

"Sinners" had already defied expectations when its second weekend drop of 5% gave it one of the best holds of all time for any movie that opened to at least $40 million, trailing only "Shrek" and "Avatar" in that category. That's some mighty fine company to be in. One thing that does stick out, though, is just how much the overseas numbers are trailing domestic ticket sales. Is it just that WB didn't market effectively in other countries? Did the studio believe the material wasn't going to play as well outside of the U.S.? Either way, it does seem like there was a bit of a misfire there.

Setting that aside, "Sinners" has become the box office story of 2025 so far. It's outstanding news for those who want to see more original cinema in theaters, as well as those who want to see the theatrical experience thrive once again. It's also equally outstanding news for Coogler, who now joins the ranks of Christopher Nolan and a select few directors who can pretty much do whatever they wish next. The whole situation is equal parts impressive and encouraging.

