Every Ryan Coogler Movie Ranked (Including Sinners)

Since his directorial debut "Fruitvale Station" premiered in 2013, Ryan Coogler has been on a filmmaking journey. With five films under his belt, Coogler has showcased remarkable craftsmanship and storytelling on a scale that runs the gamut. Beginning with a character-driven drama based on a real-life tragedy, to transitioning into big studio filmmaking by expanding the canon and cinematic legacy of one of our most-celebrated film franchises, to bringing us one of the most culturally significant blockbusters of the century, to helming its sequel amidst the worst circumstances possible, and to now bring his original passion project with the biggest creative statement of his career, Coogler has proven himself as one of our most exciting filmmakers working today.

Throughout five films, with the electric movie star that is Michael B. Jordan by his side through what is shaping up to be the most important director/actor collaborative relationship since Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro's impeccable run of essential films, Coogler's cinematic power is only rising. And what makes his ascent to household name status so satisfying is that upon his fork in the road moment following his initial contributions to superhero cinema, he had two different paths. On one side, he could have turned out like his Marvel Cinematic Universe contemporaries Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, whose films, following their record-breaking "Avengers" projects, are not only lackluster and unfulfilling, but leave no lasting impact as they remain forgettable products exclusive to streaming, with their latest Netflix disaster, "The Electric State" costing a whopping $320 million. On the opposite side, he could have taken a page from the playbook of Christopher Nolan, who, much like the Russo Brothers, has made significant contributions to superhero cinema. But unlike the Russos' recent directorial efforts, Nolan's films are some of the most fulfilling pieces of cinema released over the last 15 years, and further embrace the theatrical experience as essential to our culture rather than bending the knee to the advent of streaming services.

Thankfully, Ryan Coogler followed the Christopher Nolan playbook, even thanking him and his wife/producing partner Emma Thomas in the end credits for "Sinners." And let's just say that with Coogler's current career trajectory, we have not seen a director's rise this exciting since Nolan's "Inception" hit theaters nearly 15 years ago, dominating the cultural zeitgeist. Here are all five of Coogler's films ranked, and thankfully, they all range from very good to absolute cinema (insert Martin Scorsese raising both his hands meme here)!