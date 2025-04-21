Why The Sinners Credits Include A 'Special Thanks' To Christopher Nolan

It's somewhat rare for a horror movie to be treated like a must-see cinematic event on the level of an "Avengers" film. We're talking about the likes of 2017's "It" and Jordan Peele's "Us," i.e. the biggest of big that the genre has to offer. Ryan Coogler, the filmmaker behind "Black Panther" and "Creed," has now managed to position his new vampire movie "Sinners" as one of these blockbuster-level cinematic events, and with good reason. Indeed, "Sinners" is one of the most acclaimed films of 2025 overall thus far.

Given the sheer impact that "Sinners" has had, particularly after its blockbuster box office debut, it perhaps seems fitting that the king of the modern blockbuster, Christopher Nolan, was given a "special thanks" shout-out in the movie's credits. But why, exactly, did Coogler thank the "Dark Knight" and "Oppenheimer" director? That's a good question. Put simply, Nolan helped Coogler get his film ready for the biggest stage that cinema has to offer.

At a trailer event for "Sinners" earlier this year, Coogler explained that Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, who also serves as Nolan's producing partner, offered him advice when it came to working with premium formats, particularly IMAX (via ComicBook.com). Here's what Coogler had to say about it at the time:

"I got advice from Christopher Nolan and [Nolan's wife and producing partner] Emma Thomas, who are masters of the form. It was our first time working with large-format photography. We were doing something that hasn't been done before, combining Ultra Panavision, which is 2.76:1, very wide, with the full frame IMAX film."

Nolan has more than a little experience with IMAX. Not only is he one of the most acclaimed filmmakers working today, but he's also a big champion of premium formats. He even managed to get a new type of IMAX film made for "Oppenheimer." As such, getting to pick his brain was surely more than a little helpful for Coogler in this instance.