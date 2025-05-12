5 Reasons Why Thunderbolts' Box Office Is A Step In The Right Direction For Marvel

Marvel helped kick off the summer movie season with "Thunderbolts*" in the first weekend of May. Though not exactly a smash by superhero standards, director Jake Schreier's entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened to $74.3 million domestically and just over $160 million globally. That left it on uncertain ground, with the film's fate to be determined in weekend two and beyond. Fortunately, things have continued to go reasonably well for Marvel Studios and Disney in the early going.

"Thunderbolts*" added an estimated $33.1 million in its second weekend, once again topping the domestic charts. That represents a 56% drop, which probably had more to do with a lack of competition, with IFC's YA slasher "Clown in a Cornfield," Lionsgate's "Shadow Force," and the plane thriller "Fight or Flight" serving as the weekend's only new releases. Those were never going to compete for the top spot. All the same, this allowed Marvel's latest to spend another weekend in the spotlight before stiff competition arrives to steal its thunder.

Internationally, the film also added another $34 million, giving it a global running total of $272.1 million through two weekends. It's still got a long way to go, but if it can avoid falling off a cliff when "Final Destination Bloodlines" arrives this upcoming weekend, then it'll be in pretty good shape. With that said, we're going to take a deeper look at why this is welcome news for Marvel and how the studio can use this movie to build positive momentum at the box office and put several rocky, uneven years behind it.

