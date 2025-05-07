Disney Insists Future Marvel Movies Will Be More Like Thunderbolts: 'Quality Over Quantity'
It's a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is the Multiverse Saga coming to a close, but Disney is also bringing a renewed focus to the company. It's no longer a quantity game as it has been for the past handful of years. Rather, it's going to be all about quality, which began with the recently released, very well reviewed "Thunderbolts*." This comes straight from Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has acknowledged that Disney's rush to win the streaming game created some issues for Marvel Studios.
During a recent investor call (via Variety), Iger addressed the situation with the MCU. First and foremost, he labeled "Thunderbolts*" the "first and best example" of Marvel's new focus on quality over quantity. Iger also doubled down on previous comments in which he suggested that the Marvel shows for Disney+ "diluted focus." Here's what he had to say about it:
"We all know that in our zeal to flood our streaming platform with more content, that we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and had them produce a lot more. We've also learned over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality. And frankly, we've all admitted to ourselves that we lost a little focus by making too much. By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality. I think the first and best example is 'Thunderbolts*.' I feel very good about that."
Indeed, for the last several years, Marvel Studios has been putting out an incredible amount of movies and TV shows. When Disney+ launched in late 2019, Disney leaned on the power of the MCU to help bolster its power in the streaming game, all while relying on Kevin Feige and Co. to continue to deliver at the box office in the aftermath of the record-shattering success of "Avengers: Endgame." That strategy didn't exactly pan out.
If Disney wants to turn it around at the box office, it needs Marvel
Feige, the unquestioned leader of Marvel Studios, has been spread thin post-"Endgame," with the MCU's TV shows and movies both fighting for his time. In 2021, the franchise saw five shows premiere on Disney+, including "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," "What If...?," and "Hawkeye." That alone is dizzying, but when we consider Marvel also unveiled the movies "Black Widow," "Eternals," and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" that same year, it's easy to see how managing quality would become difficult.
It's undeniable that the MCU has suffered as a result. 2023's "The Marvels" finished its box office run as the lowest-grossing MCU movie to date. Meanwhile, films like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Eternals," and "Captain America: Brave New World" have all earned mixed-to-bad reviews while also suffering at the box office. It's been tough sledding. "Deadpool & Wolverine" may've been one of the MCU's unquestioned recent hits, but it benefited from being the only Marvel Studios movie released in 2024. A lack of quantity helped in that case.
Fortunately, to Iger's point, "Thunderbolts*" has been received very well, even if it wasn't a box office smash right out of the gate. It's got plenty of time to pick up steam now and can do a lot to help turn the tide for Marvel as it heads into Phase 6. This summer will also see the release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," with both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on deck for 2026. That's all building up to "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2027, which will finally conclude the Multiverse Saga.
That's a promising slate, but, beyond that, Feige will no longer have to focus on releasing three movies a year alongside three very expensive, movie-sized shows. Disney has already promised to release fewer Marvel projects every year. Now, the studio is focusing on course corrections in terms of quality.
It's easy to want more when something is working like gangbusters, but the past few years have truly been an example of too much of a good thing. At the very least, Disney has realized the error of its ways here. Whether or not it can win audiences over once again on a longer timeline remains to be seen, but this is a step in the right direction.
"Thunderbolts*" is in theaters now.