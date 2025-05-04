Marvel's Thunderbolts Isn't Really A Thunderbolts Movie (And That's Disappointing)

This post contains spoilers for Marvel's "Thunderbolts*."

After several years of wondering what Marvel's newest team was going to look like, we need no longer wonder as "Thunderbolts*" is in theaters as we speak. Director Jake Schreier has brought the team to life on the big screen to bring Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close ... kind of. What did that asterisk in the film's title mean, exactly? While this may be a bit of an oversimplification, it essentially meant we weren't watching a movie about the Thunderbolts at all.

As we come to learn by the end of "Thunderbolts*," that asterisk existed because the team in the movie was actually introduced to the world as the New Avengers. That's right! Marvel pulled a fast one on us. The team consisting of Yelena Belova, Ghost, John Walker, Red Guardian, and Bucky Barnes is the New Avengers and not the Thunderbolts. (Apologies to Taskmaster, who didn't make it out of the first act alive.)

This reveal was, in many ways, probably a little exciting for viewers. It was unexpected and clever. "Thunderbolts*" was billed as the end of Phase 5 of the MCU ever since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. But Marvel has concluded almost every other Phase of the MCU to date with an "Avengers" movie, save for Phase 4. This was a way for them to do that on the sly. It was a clever way to introduce a New Avengers team in the MCU while keeping that a surprise for viewers, rather than having it spoiled by the title of the movie.

The only problem with that is that anyone who was excited for an actual "Thunderbolts" movie, or that team existing in the MCU in Phase 6 and beyond, might be left with a feeling of disappointment. I count myself amongst the disappointed in this regard.