Every Marvel Character Locked Up In The Raft

Aside from the bad guys that have been snapped out of existence or died horrible deaths, some Marvel Cinematic Universe villains have simply ended up finding themselves behind bars. To keep them in check, these menaces to society and superheroes have been sent to The Raft, a supermax prison planted slap bang in the middle of the ocean just by Ryker's Island. It was first introduced in "Captain America: Civil War," when those who opposed the Sokovia Accords were bagged and tagged in fancy prison threads, only to be swiftly broken free by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Since then, we've seen some real lawbreakers get trapped on that rock with no way off unless someone gives the go-ahead. But the MCU is a big place, and following the events of "Captain America: Brave New World," the facility is only getting more crowded.

From failed politicians to maniacal war criminals, The Raft has a fascinating guest list of occupants so far — so much so that we kind of hope a prison break occurs soon, so we can see these ne'er-do-wells back out in the open. If they did escape, it would only mean more chaos, calls for action from their sworn enemies, and further crossing of streams in areas that fans would have never anticipated. For now, let's take a roll call of who's currently locked up in The Raft and is unlikely to see land any time soon.