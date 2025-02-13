Captain America: Brave New World Post-Credits Scene Explained

On your left! This article contains major spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

Although already a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has finally received his first big-screen solo outing as the new Captain America in "Brave New World" ... but, in its final moments, the focus is put squarely on what may happen next. Yes, the film itself left plenty to be desired, as you can read in my review for /Film. The circumstances are somewhat less than ideal for a film meant to set up, well, a brave new world where our hero positions himself as the leader of whatever form the Avengers takes in the years ahead. While the actual makeup of that team is yet to be revealed, the blockbuster doesn't miss one last opportunity to tease the dangers they may face. MCU fans have been trained by now to stick around for the post-credits stingers to come, and this particular one in "Brave New World" may require a little more explanation than others in this franchise.

To set the stage, "Brave New World" unspools as one vast conspiracy centered on various conflicts: the tentative treaty crafted around the discovery of adamantium on the "Celestial mass" left in the Indian Ocean after "Eternals," the personal misgivings between Sam and General President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), and one hidden grudge that has been brewing in the shadows for well over a decade and a half by now. The reveal that the mysterious "buyer" behind the curtain is none other than Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns/The Leader from "The Incredible Hulk" may not have come as a huge surprise (at least, not for those who've been following the breadcrumbs all along), but what comes next is certainly bound to raise eyebrows.

The post-credits scene picks up mere moments after the end of the film. After his grand plan to unleash the Red Hulk as revenge against Ross is thwarted by Cap, Sterns ends up a prisoner on the Raft. His superhuman ability to process probabilities and anticipate the future, however, hasn't lost a single bit of its potency. While talking to Sam, the villain drops an ominous foreshadowing about "the others" who will arrive presently and pose an even greater threat. Let's dig into what exactly this might mean.