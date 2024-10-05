Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Endings That Never Really Paid Off (At Least Not Yet)

Part of what many fans love about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is how Marvel Studios hints at the next big event or reveals surprise character introductions with each movie. It evokes one of the most iconic things about Marvel Comics, with big font stingers exhorting True Believers to stay tuned. Even if the onslaught of MCU media has worn deep tracks in the greater film/TV audience over the last decade, there's still a thrill to a well-executed stinger or credit cookie.

However, for every promise that the Avengers will return or a tease of Thanos' threatening rise to power, there's a chance that we might not see a cool hint pay off down the road. There are several things that have been teased in the MCU, especially in credits scenes that have yet to yield any significant results. While that can be disappointing, especially for fans of newly introduced characters or plot threads, it does speak to the MCU's renewed ability to adjust course. Not every payoff is worth the investment, unfortunately, and ultimately box office and fan reception determines the future, leaving some threads open and unfulfilled. These are the biggest MCU movie moments that haven't paid off... yet.