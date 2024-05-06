Deadpool Stories Too Messed Up For The MCU: A Vampire Cow, Killing Moby Dick & More

Has there ever been a more bonkers superhero than Deadpool? Equal parts violent and zany, this lethal mercenary, also known as the "Merc with a Mouth," first appeared in the "New Mutants" comic series in December 1990, albeit as a villain. Created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, Deadpool (aka Wade Wilson) went on to star in his own mini-series. He eventually gained notoriety for his dark humor, meta-commentary, and affinity for breaking the fourth wall. Over the years, Deadpool has teamed up with or battled alongside Marvel's hero gallery and has since become one of the brand's most popular characters. In fact, according to Gitnux Marketdata Report, he's the most liked character on Facebook. So take that, Iron Man!

The release of 2016's "Deadpool," starring Ryan Reynolds as Wilson, further cemented the character's popularity. Uniquely, this was the actor's second stint in the role, though the less said about his part in the much-maligned "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," the better. Reynolds went on to portray Deadpool in a 2018 sequel and will next be seen in the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" (watch the trailer), which pairs him with Hugh Jackman's Logan from the "X-Men" universe. So far, the trailers promise an outlandishly R-rated buddy comedy.

However, "Deadpool & Wolverine" isn't likely to match the absurdities found in Deadpool's most memorable stories. No, really. As wild as the films have been, a handful of comic book storylines are too messed up for the MCU. Which ones, you ask? Here's some of the more outlandish stories that have been too messed up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.