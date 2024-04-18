How Walton Goggins Became Fallout's Hideous (But Somehow Still Handsome) Ghoul

"Fallout," Prime Video's stellar adaptation of the popular video game, is proving a hit with critics and fans since its April 10 debut. The fact the show has managed to faithfully recreate the expansive world of the video games on which it's based is impressive enough. But "Fallout" is also noteworthy for debuting original characters that fit effortlessly into the universe first established back in 1997, when the first game arrived. Among those characters, Walton Goggins' The Ghoul might be the series' most compelling.

In his 2016 review of HBO's "Vice Principals," The New York Times' Mike Hale wrote that Goggins "makes a habit of being the best thing about the television shows he's in." That arguably hasn't changed since, with the "Righteous Gemstones" star delivering an effortlessly charismatic turn as the irradiated bounty hunter in "Fallout." From the very beginning, Goggins' mutated gunslinger exudes an alluring magnetism, which, considering the actor was covered in extensive prosthetics, is pretty impressive.

Unfortunately, Goggins had to endure what sounds like an intense process in order to project his performance through the makeup, with the actor revealing that he spent hours in the makeup chair only to realize that he could barely talk, let alone act once he got on set.