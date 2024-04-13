Fallout Star Walton Goggins Personally Arranged That Mini Justified Reunion

This post contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 1, as well as "Justified" and "Justified: City Primeval."

If you watched "Fallout" this weekend and half-expected Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens himself to stroll across the show's post-apocalyptic wasteland, you're not alone. Despite not actually sharing a casting director with the FX neo-Western "Justified," the first few episodes of the new Prime Video series feature not just one or two but four different actors who previously appeared on the Kentucky-set drama. That's a whole lot of Harlan for one video game adaptation.

Walton Goggins, who stars in "Fallout" as the actor-turned-undead gunslinger known primarily as the Ghoul, is the most obvious connection between the two shows. On "Justified" and its recent follow-up series "Justified: City Primeval," Goggins played smooth-talking man in black Boyd Crowder, who spent most of the original show's six seasons at odds with Timothy Olyphant's lawman. Goggins' "Fallout" role capitalizes on the Western antihero appeal he built up over the course of "Justified," but it also brings him face to face with an actor he's worked with before: Mykelti Williamson, who played butcher and season 3 bad guy Ellstin Limehouse on "Justified."