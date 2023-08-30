Justified: City Primeval Was A Triumphant Return – But What About Season 2?

This post contains spoilers for the finale of "Justified: City Primeval."

When "Justified: City Primeval" signed off last night, the limited series finale was expected to be the final word on Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). After all, fans of the straight-shooting, contemplative modern cowboy got six seasons with the character, plus a surprise bonus in the form of the revival series — an adaptation of an Elmore Leonard story that didn't originally feature Raylan. And isn't that enough? Wouldn't it be greedy for us to ask for more time in this stylish, thrilling world?

Not according to the show itself. In an exhilarating surprise epilogue, "Justified: City Primeval" ended with a fantastic cliffhanger, bringing crime kingpin (and Raylan's ex-friend) Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) back into the fray in typical over-the-top fashion and putting an immediate question mark on the end of Raylan's early retirement. The final scene, in which Raylan happily spends time with his daughter after leaving the soul-corroding world of law enforcement behind, is an excellent, darkly funny stopping point. Just as Willa (Vivian Olyphant) asks her dad why he quit, his phone begins ringing — and it's almost certainly his colleagues from Harlan telling him his frenemy is on the loose.

Will Raylan answer the call? It seems likely. In a post-finale interview with Rolling Stone, Olyphant indicated he'd be open to it, saying, "if we were so lucky to come back in some way, I am just as excited to bring back characters from the original show as I am characters from this incarnation." At this point, "Justified" has delivered two near-perfect endings (it's sort of the anti-"Dexter"), but there's no reason it should stop here. In the event that the show does continue, we've already got our season 2 wishlist handy.