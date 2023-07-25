Justified: City Primeval Episode 3 Tears At The Cracks In Willa And Raylan's Relationship

Viewers who watched all six seasons of "Justified" totally get it now, though. We haven't seen Willa's mom Winona (Natalie Zea) this season, but it's hard to forget how fiercely protective of her family she is. Even from the series' earliest days, before the couple were parents, she continually insisted that Raylan should give up his job for his safety and her own. His near-pathological need to be the good guy stopped him from doing that, up until the series finale when he finally found some peace and quiet and was able to hang out and eat ice cream with his daughter without getting into a shootout.

There's an unspoken pull on the U.S. Marshal in the new season, and it seems to be at least two-fold. First, there's his drive to catch Manzel, an obsession with seeing justice done in a city that's rife with corruption. Part of this is just classic Western hero ethos, but part of it also feels like he's chasing the high of a previous face-off. After all, didn't he just spend 6 seasons playing a game of cat-and-mouse with another s***-talking Southern guy who has a comparatively innocent blonde girlfriend and a penchant for getting away with murder? Manzel is a whole lot simpler and stupider than Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), but it's hard not to think of Raylan's criminal other half at a time like this. He's got tunnel vision, and that's unfair to Willa, so it's a good thing he snapped out of it long enough to choose to get her out of harm's way.