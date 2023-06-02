How Justified: City Primeval Was Changed By Gun Violence In America [ATX]

"The conversation since 2009 about gun violence and law enforcement has changed quite a bit," Andron said, noting that while he didn't join the series until halfway through its first season, he knows the show's relationship with gun violence goes back to its pilot episode. "I know that the 'Justified' pilot opens with [Raylan] shooting a guy up on a rooftop in a way that is deemed good shooting or whatever, but it's pretty questionable," Andron recalled. "It does get grounded in character by the end of the pilot, you think you've been watching this kind of cool gunslinging — it's a Western — but at the end his ex-wife kind of calls him out and is like, 'You're the angriest man I've ever known.'"

As "Justified" continued across a consistently stellar six-season run, characters often forced Raylan to grapple with the consequences of his itchy trigger finger, beginning with his reassignment to his Eastern Kentucky hometown district in the wake of the rooftop shooting. Still, Raylan kept shooting and "Justified" often made its shootout scenes look cool, something that Andron says contrasts with his more grounded work on another FX series, "Snowfall." Andron recalls a discussion with executive producer Thomas Schlamme in which the tone of the gun violence in "Snowfall" was established. "It was not cool, it was like, 'this is heartbreaking and sad,' because that's the reality," he told the audience. "When a gun gets pulled and used, it is [bound to be] heartbreaking and sad."