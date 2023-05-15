Justified: City Primeval Teaser: Raylan Givens And His Big Hat Are Back

Outside of Indiana Jones, the last time a wide-brimmed hat received the red carpet treatment to this extent had to be, well, the last time "Justified" graced our airwaves. Starring Timothy Olyphant as the grizzled U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, the original and widely-acclaimed series ran on the FX Network from 2010 to 2015 for a total of six immensely popular seasons. Fans had to appreciate a long-running Western that knew exactly when to bow out and give its audience one final sendoff, masterminded by series creator Graham Yost and based on prolific author Elmore Leonard's various novels. But in an era where even the most dormant franchises suddenly are given a new lease on life, perhaps it was only a matter of time before "Justified" received the same treatment.

We've known that Olyphant would return in a new series titled "Justified: City Primeval," set eight years after the events of the finale. What could possibly usher the good Marshal out of semi-retirement? Well, how about a serial killer in the form of new series addition Boyd Holbrook, for starters? But let's not get ahead of ourselves. None of these previously-announced details are made apparent in the first official teaser for the new series, coming on the heels of last month's brief first look at "City Primeval." Instead, the teaser zeroes in on Olyphant as Givens, once again putting on that legendary hat for his latest adventure.

