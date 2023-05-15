Justified: City Primeval Teaser: Raylan Givens And His Big Hat Are Back
Outside of Indiana Jones, the last time a wide-brimmed hat received the red carpet treatment to this extent had to be, well, the last time "Justified" graced our airwaves. Starring Timothy Olyphant as the grizzled U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, the original and widely-acclaimed series ran on the FX Network from 2010 to 2015 for a total of six immensely popular seasons. Fans had to appreciate a long-running Western that knew exactly when to bow out and give its audience one final sendoff, masterminded by series creator Graham Yost and based on prolific author Elmore Leonard's various novels. But in an era where even the most dormant franchises suddenly are given a new lease on life, perhaps it was only a matter of time before "Justified" received the same treatment.
We've known that Olyphant would return in a new series titled "Justified: City Primeval," set eight years after the events of the finale. What could possibly usher the good Marshal out of semi-retirement? Well, how about a serial killer in the form of new series addition Boyd Holbrook, for starters? But let's not get ahead of ourselves. None of these previously-announced details are made apparent in the first official teaser for the new series, coming on the heels of last month's brief first look at "City Primeval." Instead, the teaser zeroes in on Olyphant as Givens, once again putting on that legendary hat for his latest adventure.
Check it out below!
Justified returns in a new limited series
Was "Justified" a big enough phenomenon to make this much of a big deal about Timothy Olyphant putting on a cowboy hat in the unfamiliar confines of the big city? Yeah, we'd say so. Eight years after coming to what most audiences felt was a thoroughly satisfying close, Marshal Raylan Givens is back and looking better than ever. As mentioned previously, the "footage" is rather light on any real plot details, choosing instead to showcase the famed character taking on the bright lights and noisy city streets of Detroit, Michigan. "Justified" is officially back, baby.
"Justified: City Primeval" comes from showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and is taking inspiration from the Elmore Leonard novel "City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit." The series revival comes to FX on July 18, 2023 for a two-episode premiere.
Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.