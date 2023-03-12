FX Offers First Look At Justified: City Primeval, New Seasons Of The Bear, Dave & More

Amid the buzz of Oscar night, FX has released a short, 60-second preview to remind you that TV is still here and it doesn't all involve honoring movie achievements. The preview of what's coming soon to FX includes a first look at the much-anticipated "Justified" revival, "City Primeval," as well as new seasons of "Dave," "The Bear," "What We Do in the Shadows," and more.

The first thing that jumps out about this preview is the footage it offers of the network's upcoming "Great Expectations" adaptation, which is a co-production with BBC Studios. The "Great Expectations" limited series, based on the classic Charles Dickens novel (which has been adapted approximately umpteen times), hails from "Peaky Blinders" and "Taboo" creator Steven Knight. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman is out in front as Miss Havisham — so, see, there is an Oscar connection with this thing, after all. "Dunkirk" and "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" star Fionn Whitehead plays the protagonist, Pip.

The Bear. Dave. Justified: City Primeval, and so much more. Here's a glimpse of what's coming soon to FX. pic.twitter.com/J9hItBOxli — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) March 13, 2023

"Great Expectations" premieres on Sunday, March 26, 2023, on FX on Hulu. In the UK, it will air on BBC One. We somehow missed sharing the full trailer for the series last month, but you can see it below, followed by a quick breakdown of what else we see in the preview.