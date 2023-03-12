The Complete List Of 2023 Oscar Winners [Updated Live]

Hollywood's biggest night has arrived! The most acclaimed movies and the biggest stars assembled to celebrate the past year in cinema with the presentation of the 95th Academy Awards. But since the ceremony is so long, you may have held off on tuning in to the live ceremony and opted for a list of the 2023 Oscar winners instead. That's where we come in.

Here you'll find a complete list of the 2023 Oscar winners, ranging from Best Picture all the way to Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The 2023 Oscar nominees included massive blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick," as well as prestige dramas like "Women Talking" and "Tár," not to mention the more outlandish cinema of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Triangle of Sadness." Nominated filmmakers include Steven Spielberg for "The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin," while actors up for awards will be Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," Ana de Armas for "Blonde," Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Brian Tyree Henry for "Causeway," and many more. Hollywood's finest is presenting the awards with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.

The 2023 Oscars winner list will be updated live throughout the evening once the ceremony begins at 8pm ET/7pm CT. The most recently announced category will appear at the top and winners will be in bold. Keep refreshing this page to see the most recent winners, or stay tuned to the /Film Twitter feed for winner updates.