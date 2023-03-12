The Complete List Of 2023 Oscar Winners [Updated Live]
Hollywood's biggest night has arrived! The most acclaimed movies and the biggest stars assembled to celebrate the past year in cinema with the presentation of the 95th Academy Awards. But since the ceremony is so long, you may have held off on tuning in to the live ceremony and opted for a list of the 2023 Oscar winners instead. That's where we come in.
Here you'll find a complete list of the 2023 Oscar winners, ranging from Best Picture all the way to Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The 2023 Oscar nominees included massive blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick," as well as prestige dramas like "Women Talking" and "Tár," not to mention the more outlandish cinema of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Triangle of Sadness." Nominated filmmakers include Steven Spielberg for "The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin," while actors up for awards will be Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," Ana de Armas for "Blonde," Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Brian Tyree Henry for "Causeway," and many more. Hollywood's finest is presenting the awards with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.
The 2023 Oscars winner list will be updated live throughout the evening once the ceremony begins at 8pm ET/7pm CT. The most recently announced category will appear at the top and winners will be in bold. Keep refreshing this page to see the most recent winners, or stay tuned to the /Film Twitter feed for winner updates.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees
This is the complete list of 2023 Oscar nominees. The winners will be posted above this complete list as the ceremony unfolds.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TAR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TAR
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TAR
Triangle of Sadness
Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
TAR
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
"Applause," Tell It Like A Woman
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda
"Naatu Naatu," RRR
"This Is A Life," Everything Everywhere All At Once
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina 1985 (Argentina )
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How do you Measure a Year
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Short Film (Animated)
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Short Film (Live-Action)
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase