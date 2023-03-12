The Complete List Of 2023 Oscar Winners [Updated Live]

By Ethan Anderton/March 12, 2023 7:23 pm EST

Hollywood's biggest night has arrived! The most acclaimed movies and the biggest stars assembled to celebrate the past year in cinema with the presentation of the 95th Academy Awards. But since the ceremony is so long, you may have held off on tuning in to the live ceremony and opted for a list of the 2023 Oscar winners instead. That's where we come in.

Here you'll find a complete list of the 2023 Oscar winners, ranging from Best Picture all the way to Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The 2023 Oscar nominees included massive blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick," as well as prestige dramas like "Women Talking" and "Tár," not to mention the more outlandish cinema of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Triangle of Sadness." Nominated filmmakers include Steven Spielberg for "The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin," while actors up for awards will be Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," Ana de Armas for "Blonde," Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Brian Tyree Henry for "Causeway," and many more. Hollywood's finest is presenting the awards with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.

The 2023 Oscars winner list will be updated live throughout the evening once the ceremony begins at 8pm ET/7pm CT. The most recently announced category will appear at the top and winners will be in bold. Keep refreshing this page to see the most recent winners, or stay tuned to the /Film Twitter feed for winner updates.

Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TAR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TAR

Triangle of Sadness

Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

TAR

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

"Applause," Tell It Like A Woman

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda

"Naatu Naatu," RRR

"This Is A Life," Everything Everywhere All At Once

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina 1985 (Argentina )

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How do you Measure a Year

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live-Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

