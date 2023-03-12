Jimmy Kimmel Addressed The Will Smith Oscars Controversy With All-Star Defenses

While there's certain to be more jokes at Smith's expense peppered throughout the night, at least the ones in the monologue segued into a look around the audience at some of the folks who might be able to kick a little butt. Kimmel joked that "if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to come up here and get jiggy with it, you're gonna have to go through my friends," then listed them by a mix of their real names and the characters they play. He pointed out that anyone who tries to get up on stage has to go past Adonis Creed (Michael K. Jordon of the "Creed" films), Michelle Yeoh (a bonafide martial arts goddess), and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal from, you guessed it, "The Mandalorian"). They're all pretty up to taking on a potential fighter, but his next pick, Spider-Man, didn't look so keen. Andrew Garfield shrugged and made a funny face when the camera panned to him, and it works because of Garfield's self-effacing charisma.

Spider-Man wasn't the only "Man," though, because Kimmel also pointed out that an attacker would have to get through "Fabel-Man," aka Steven Spielberg, the writer and director of the Academy Award-nominated "The Fablemans." He also shouted out his "right-hand man, Guillermo," and the camera cut to Guillermo Del Toro, who went on to win for Best Animated Picture only a few minutes later. The beloved director isn't much of a fighter, though, so the moment seemed weird until the camera cut over to Kimmel's comedian friend and former security guard, Guillermo Rodriguez.

No one better try to climb that stage, or they're going to be in a world of hurt.