Olivia Colman Has Been Exquisitely Cast As Miss Havisham In FX's Great Expectations

FX and BBC have announced the cast for their six part limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations." The series comes to us from Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner Steven Knight ("Peaky Blinders"), and the biggest name in the cast is Olivia Colman, who will play the role of Miss Havisham — the jilted bride who goes a little off the rails.

This is perfect casting, though in a way, it seems strange to say so. Every interview I've ever watched with Olivia Colman in has shown her to be joyous, bright, and stunning. It's just that she's so good at playing women who don't have it all together. If you've ever watched "The Favourite," you'll know what I mean; Queen Anne is a powerful woman, but so very broken from her illness, her losses, and everyone around her using her for something. Even watching Colman play Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series "The Crown," she infuses the performance with hints of damage behind the monarch's icy exterior. And in Colman's recent film "The Lost Daughter," you can see how brilliantly she plays ... I guess the best way to say this is, women with a sad and difficult past.

Miss Havisham is an older woman (some scholars have argued that, according to clues in the book, she's really only around 40, despite being cast rather older in many versions of Dickens' work) who was left at the altar and swindled out of her fortune by her ex. She breaks down, setting all the clocks in her house to the exact time she lost hope in her future, wears only one shoe, leaves out her uneaten wedding cake, and refuses to take off her wedding dress. Her bitterness poisons one of the main relationships in the book. Essentially, it's a role that plays to all of Olivia Colman's strengths.