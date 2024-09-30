Aubrey Plaza May Secretly Be One Of Marvel's Most Powerful Characters In Agatha All Along

This article may contain a huge spoiler for "Agatha All Along."

While Aubrey Plaza is starring as the conniving TV anchor Wow Platinum in Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis," she's also turned up in Marvel Studios' new shockingly well-received Disney+ series "Agatha All Along." Marvel has apparently followed the old advice to get you a girl who can do you both.

In "Agatha All Along," Plaza is playing "Rio Vidal," the Green Witch, and an old rival of the titular Agatha (Kathryn Hahn). That is not a character from the comics, so fans (as they always do when this happens) are putting up their corkboards, trying to connect the dots to see if Rio is really a known character in disguise.

Some have suggested Rio might be a gender-flipped Blackheart, son of Marvel's demon king Mephisto. However, leaked merchandise (specifically, a Funko Pop of Plaza's "Agatha" character) may have revealed the twist early. This wouldn't be a new kind of leak for Marvel. Before "X-Men '97" premiered, the presence of Madelyne Pryor/The Goblin Queen in the show was revealed via action figure listings. Plaza broke out playing the deadpan April Ludgate on "Parks and Recreation" and she's been typecast as similar characters since. Here's a link to the leaked Funko Pop post, which contains a massive spoiler for how the rest of the series will play out. A Goth villainess dressed all in black robes? She can do that in her sleep.

What I do question is why Marvel is (possibly) introducing this character now when the character most associated with her is out of the picture. Scroll below for the character reveal, or click away to save yourself the trouble.