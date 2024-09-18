Megalopolis Review: Francis Ford Coppola's Passion Project Is A Big, Beautiful Mess That Must Be Seen

Francis Ford Coppola has been dreaming about making "Megalopolis" for more than 40 years, and now, after decades of starts and stops, he delivers it to us and dares us to make sense of it all. A sprawling, confusing, confounding, messy extravaganza, "Megalopolis" feels like it needs an entire companion textbook to parse out its influences and meanings. Coppola has jam-packed the movie with a million different ideas, drawing on such wide-ranging sources as Ayn Rand's "Atlas Shrugged," Robert Caro's "The Power Broker," and the Catilinarian conspiracy, in which politician Lucius Sergius Catilina tried to seize control of Rome in 63 BCE. Coppola also seems to be drawing on his own work, most notably two of his biggest flops, "Tucker: The Man and His Dream" and the sort-of-musical "One From the Heart."

Having helmed some of the best movies in the history of the medium, Coppola has earned the benefit of the doubt here. "Megalopolis" may be a mess, but gosh, it's a beautiful mess — an unapologetically earnest film aching to be seen on the biggest screen possible, even if some of its imagery is ugly and flat thanks to questionable visual effects. After failing for so long to get the movie off the ground, and set back by years of box office disappointment, Coppola funded the film himself, putting up an eye-popping $120 million to get "Megalopolis" made on his own terms. The final result arrives on a wave of behind-the-scenes rumors and controversies (Coppola is currently suing Variety over some of those rumors), and also the foregone conclusion that the movie will ultimately flop.

But a movie's box office does not determine its quality, and one has to assume that the 85-year-old Coppola isn't really concerned with "Megalopolis" being a hit at this point. He just wants people to see it, and see it they should, flaws and all. In an era where Hollywood dreck becomes more homogenized and dictated by venture capitalists who don't give a flying f**k about actual art, the fact that "Megalopolis" exists at all is something of a miracle. I do not love the final film itself, but gosh, I love that I got to see it.