Francis Ford Coppola Comments On Those Controversial Megalopolis Crew Exits

By now, the mythology surrounding Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" is perhaps larger than the perplexing film itself. The ambitious sci-fi tale has been decades in the making, and with stories of money troubles, set dysfunction, AI-generated pull quotes, and alleged sexual misconduct behind the scenes, "Megalopolis" has made the news for all the wrong reasons. Now, ahead of the film's North American debut (it's set to screen at the Toronto Film Festival after premiering at Cannes earlier this year), Coppola is sharing his own two cents. The director refutes claims that the movie's production was off the rails by describing, well, a production that sounds like it went off the rails.

For the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Coppola was asked to explain what went down between himself and the film's art and visual effects departments. In early 2023, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Coppola had fired most of his visual effects team in December 2022, leading the rest of the VFX workers to walk away from the production. Speaking to Empire, Coppola paints a picture of contrasting visions, but he also comes across as frankly out of touch with the needs of visual effects artists.

"'Megalopolis' had a big art-department need because you have to show the world of the future," Coppola explained, noting that he was interested in working with Beth Mickle after seeing her work as a production designer on Edward Norton's "Motherless Brooklyn."

"Ultimately, [Beth and I] really didn't share the same vision," Coppola told Empire. "We [later] disagreed to a degree that it was decided that the best thing would be if I hired a concept artist and came up with frames that showed what I wanted, which I did."