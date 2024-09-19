Agatha All Along Dropped A Cheeky Mephisto Easter Egg Only Hardcore Marvel Fans Noticed

This post contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along."

When "WandaVision" dropped roughly three years ago, the internet was abuzz with speculations about a certain fiery Hell-Lord from the Marvel comics. "It's Mephisto, confirmed," was a phrase that often cropped up in theory-crafting and discussion threads, and these speculations did warrant credit at the time, as Mephisto is featured in the source material that "WandaVision" heavily drew from. Unfortunately, this did not pan out, although it birthed a meme in the process: in almost every MCU entry, existing or yet to be realized, Mephisto's demonic specter looms large, as this extradimensional entity has evolved into a fan-favorite "mastermind" behind every conspiracy or dark plot. The first two episodes of "Agatha All Along" — a series that takes place after the events of "WandaVision" — even make a tongue-in-cheek nod to Mephisto while laying out Agatha's path to regaining her powers. This mostly seems like a fun little reference and does not necessarily hint at Mephisto's actual involvement.

... Or does it?

Well, it is too early to say anything, but let us set the stage for this Easter egg before we dive into what it means. Episode 1 begins with Agatha/Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) working as a detective in a crime drama/noir storyline (in her attempts to adjust to the chaos magic-infused reality of Westview), but the presence of Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and The Teen (John Locke, whose character remains unnamed so far) force her to come to terms with her core self. A simmering tension is hinted at between Agatha and Rio, a Green Witch, but it is revealed that the two share a long and complicated past, with their close relationship souring after some point. The exact nature of the falling-out is unknown, but their interactions are decidedly charged, hinting at a now-contentious bond that had once been deeply passionate and loving.

During their first physical altercation in episode 1, an allusion is made to a "black heart." Specifically, when Agatha accuses Rio of not having a heart, she says, "Yes, I do. It's black and it beats for you." But what does this mean?