What Is The Witches' Road In Marvel's Agatha All Along?

This post contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" and some titles from Marvel Comics.

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) seems to be in a bit of a bind. A climactic battle against Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) towards the end of "WandaVision" stripped Agatha of her powers, trapping her in a chaos-magic-riddled Westview anomaly forever.

As the now-oblivious Agatha (who goes by Agnes) immerses herself in the make-believe world of Westview, she adopts the role of a blunt, sardonic detective in the new Marvel Studios series "Agatha All Along," and ends up bursting into a crime scene that rattles the idea of who she truly is. Over time, the victim's murder starts to evoke uncomfortable sentiments, patches of "reality" mutate and shift right before her eyes, and the arrival of a mysterious teen (played by Joe Locke) further complicates matters. Thanks to a push from an age-old rival (played by Aubrey Plaza), Agatha is able to crawl through the layers of chaos anomalies and embrace her core self — but she is still powerless and must face the wrath of a deadly group known as the Salem Seven.

Desperate to break out of Westview's magical hold, Agatha agrees to evoke The Witches' Road, an idea proposed by Locke's character (we'll refer to him as The Teen like Agatha does), and spends most of episode 2 recruiting members for her coven. To tread the most dangerous paths in witchcraft, the consolidated power of a coven often proves more potent than that of a solitary witch, leaving Agatha no choice but to plead with anyone who has a kernel of potential to practice the craft.

An unlikely alliance is formed between Agatha and divination witch Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), potions expert Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and protector witch Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn). The spot for the fourth earth witch remains unfulfilled until Agatha hastily drags a clueless Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) into the summoning circle before chanting "The Ballad to The Witches' Road."

However, what exactly is the Witches' Road, and how do the comics introduce and treat this mysterious plane of existence for witches and sorcerers? Let us take a deep dive into this fantastical realm.