Agatha All Along's Trailer Song Showcases Some Marvelous Good Taste

The latest Disney+ Marvel series "Agatha All Along" has dropped its first trailer, proving that this long-gestating "WandaVision" spin-off is, in fact, happening. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the witchy villain of said show, is looking to regain her memories and powers after Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen — don't expect to see her in this) stole them. Along the way, she'll be recruiting a whole coven of witches, likely including co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone.

About a minute in, the trailer drops a song. Not "Agatha All Along," the minute long, Grammy-nominated tune that played during the revelation of Agatha's true nature in "WandaVision" episode 7, "Breaking The Fourth Wall." (The song went viral for a bit and was probably a deciding factor in getting this show greenlit.)

No, rather the trailer uses "Seven Devils" by the English indie rock band Florence + The Machine. That eerie anthem's hellishly apocalyptic lyrics fit much better with the foreboding mood of this trailer than the pomposity of "Agatha All Along." It's double fitting because lead singer Florence Welch is also something of a witch herself — you can tell from both her dress sense and some of her songs ("Which Witch").

If Marvel really wants me to watch "Agatha," then breaking out a big gun like Florence is a good call on its part. However, this show would be far from the first to use her music.