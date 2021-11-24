WandaVision's Agatha All Along Picked Up A Grammy Nomination, As It Should Have

Agatha Harkness has successfully bewitched the world. This is no big surprise coming from a sorcerer of her background, especially because "WandaVision" star Kathryn Hahn gave a magnetic breakout performance from the very second she stepped on screen. The scene-stealing sorceress managed to snag a spin-off series before the year even came to a close! Her ascendancy was inevitable and we all pretty much saw it coming — just not in the form of a gilded gramophone. Agatha's insanely catchy theme song, "Agatha All Along," just earned a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Obviously no one will be a match for Agatha's witchy ways, but her competitors in the category are pretty fierce, including Bo Burnham's "All Eyes on Me," from his emotional pandemic special "Inside"; the Pasek and Paul-written "All I Know So Far" from the documentary, "P!NK: All I Know So Far"; "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "Respect"; Leslie Odom Jr's "Speak Now" from "One Night In Miami..."; and this year's Oscar-winning Best Original Song "Fight For You," from "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Sung by Kathryn Hahn herself, "Agatha All Along" took the internet by storm when it first arrived in February, at the end of the series' seventh episode, "Breaking the Fourth Wall." Villain songs are so often a major highlight — just think back to your favorite Disney classics — but this was a first for a Marvel project. As much as I wish Thanos broke out into song about his genocidal leanings, these villainous powerhouses tend to play it straight with monologues instead of catchy tunes. But Agatha was such a bona fide badass that she had to break the mold. It worked perfectly with the teasing tone of the "WandaVision" sitcom parody, and since they already had a Grammy-winning music duo onboard for the series theme song — why not throw in a second?