Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't Miss Being The MCU's Scarlet Witch

When the character of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she was a refugee from the fictional Eastern European nation of Sokovia. She and her brother Pietro sported thick Moose-and-Squirrel accents and were initially villains who served the evil super-robot Ultron. In the original Marvel Comics, Wanda was a mutant, and also originally a villain, who came by her magical circumstances by a fluke of her genetics (she is the daughter of the X-Men supervillain Magneto). In the films — because Marvel didn't have the rights to use the term "mutant" — she was said to be the result of eerie medical experiments by the neo-Nazi cabal known as Hydra. She can float objects, manipulate reality, and fire scarlet blasts of magical energy.

Eventually known as the Scarlet Witch (after Marvel Studios re-secured the rights to the name), Wanda appeared in eight MCU projects, including the "What If...?" animated series, and the "WandaVision" miniseries. She went from a villain to a hero, eventually fighting alongside the Avengers. After a run-in with a Necronomicon-like book, however, Wanda was converted back to evil and served as the central villain in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." For the character, and for Olsen, that seemed to be the end of her arc.

Olsen was very ready to bid Wanda farewell. After playing the character on and off for a decade, and modulating the character from Sokovian to American, from villain to hero to villain, there didn't seem to be much else to explore. Olsen said as much in a recent interview with Variety, where she was asked point-blank if she missed the superhero role. She was blunt in her response.