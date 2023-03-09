Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer: Rescue Brings No Relief

When season 1 of "Yellowjackets" debuted to universal acclaim back in 2021, viewers and critics alike were immediately taken in by the story of a high school girls soccer team that descends into chaos and violence in their attempts to survive a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Split between the harrowing events in 1996 and their adult lives in the present day, the Showtime series chronicled the increasingly fraught and possibly even supernatural events that have followed the traumatized group in the decades since. Murder, kidnapping, blackmail, and all sorts of other sinister goings-on plague the women every step of the way — including the potential of a little bit of cannibalism thrown in there — but that's all part of the fun!

After the season 1 finale, viewers were left with the promise of the next season further exploring the emotional aftermath of what these characters survived out in the wilds. Well, the wait is finally over as Showtime has debuted a fresh look at season 2 with a brand-new trailer. Check it out below!