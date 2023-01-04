Is Debra Jo Rupp Reprising Her Wandavision Character In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos?

Marvel obviously struck gold with the revelation that it was Agatha all along, meddling in Wanda Maximoff's idyllic sitcom-inspired suburbia. Not only did that "WandaVision" plot twist gift the masses with an incredibly catchy tune (all it takes to get this song playing on an endless loop in my head is simply remembering that it exists), but we're also getting an entire Disney+ series out of it, with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as the witch, presumably with a brand new set of magic users to thwart. Prepare for another deep-dive into the dark magic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, courtesy of "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," the upcoming series that likely sees Agatha getting back in touch with her witchy origins. But that might be easier said than done.

When Wanda reached her apex and defeated Agatha in the "WandaVision" finale, she not only drained the magic out of her nemesis, but forced Agatha to live on as her sitcom persona, Agnes, trapping her in the mind of the nosy neighbor. But it's not called "Agnes: Coven of Chaos," is it? So I'm willing to bet that Agatha finds a way out of that mind pretty early in the series. This might even be where some other familiar faces enter the mix of her story. Per Deadline, the series will also see the return of two "WandaVision" alums who played Westview residents, trapped by Wanda's hex: the previously announced Emma Caulfield Ford (who played Sarah Proctor aka Dottie) and the newly returning Debra Jo Rupp (who played Sharon Davis aka Mrs. Hart).