That '90s Show Trailer: Welcome To Chez Fez

We also get a better look at '90s Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), who are much the same in the comforting way that sitcom characters tend to be. While Kitty makes plans to buy the kids Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos, and any other -itos she can think of, Red repeatedly grumbles about having more punk kids in his house. While Red's Korean war vet character has always been a hardass type, I had hoped he would soften up a bit in his old age. If he has, we don't get to see that here, but we do get to see him telling Eric and Donna it's good to always stand behind your kids, because that way it's easier to — do we even need to finish his thought?

This new look at "That '90s Show" isn't particularly laugh-out-loud funny, but the appearance of the old core cast brings an instant rush of nostalgia for the eight seasons we spent watching them grow up. "That '90s Show" already has plans to time jump any future seasons, showing how these kids change year by year, which seems like a recipe for the kind of funny-but-emotional storytelling the original series did so well.

We'll see whether or not they pull the whole thing off when "That '90s Show" hits Netflix on January 19, 2023.