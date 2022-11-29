Potential Future Seasons Of That '90s Show Will All Feature Time Jumps, For A Pretty Good Reason

"That '90s Show" hasn't even premiered yet, but the writers reportedly already have a plan for future seasons in the event that the Netflix show gets renewed. "That '70s Show" creators Bonnie and Terry Turner spoke to Variety about the new sequel series they're co-creating alongside Gregg Mettler and Lindsay Turner, and revealed that the entire show is meant to take place during a very specific time in its teen friend group's lives: summer vacation.

"Setting it only during the summer gets the whole school and having-to-go-to-class thing out of the way, which we discovered on the original show, that wasn't where it was interesting," Terry Turner explains. "It's more interesting in the basement." Assuming it continues beyond its first season, the new series will incorporate time jumps between each season, as Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) visits her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) every summer. This also seems to give the series an unstated but obvious shelf life, as it begins in 1995 and will therefore run out of '90s summers before its sixth season.

As a major fan of both "That '70s Show" and coming-of-age stories in general, I think this is a fantastic idea that has the potential to inspire some poignant moments. Another great 2000s teen show, "Friday Night Lights," incorporated a similar annual time jump, as its episodes only took place during the high school football season each year. The result was a series of premieres that were endlessly surprising, exciting, and heartfelt, as still-maturing characters transformed — emotionally, physically, and interpersonally — in major ways during the time jumps. Ann Brashares' "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" novels also used the summer break plot device, with similarly profound results.