That '90s Show Is Bringing Back Almost All Of That '70s Show Cast; First-Look Image Revealed

While "That '70s Show" focused on Eric and his friends, the spin-off will zero in on Leia Forman, Eric and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter, who will be spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place (where the events of the original show took place). Roughly 15 years have passed between the events of "That '70s Show" and the that of the spin-off, and the narrative will follow Leia's adventures with her teenage friends.

Most of the original cast — including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis (who played Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (who played Michael), and Wilmer Valderrama (who played Fez) — will be making special guest appearances instead of being series regulars. As "That '90s Show' will be focusing on a new generation, the members of the original cast are expected to act as connective tissue to the original show, appearing in the course of the series from time to time. Smith and Jo Rupp, who are expected to be series regulars, are also acting as executive producers for the spin-off.

"That '70s Show" delved into the social issues prevalent during the 1970s, including generational gap and conflict, along with underage drinking, drug use, and the economic hardships underwent by blue-collar workers at the same. As the Netflix spin-off is set in the 1990s, one can expect the show to delve into the issues of the time period, especially what the average teenager experienced on a daily basis through a socio-cultural lens.

Callie Haverda will be playing Leia, and other series regular members include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Gregg Mettler will be acting as showrunner, while "That '70s Show" co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, alongside Lindsey Turner are acting as executive producers.

A release date for "That '90s Show" has not been revealed as of yet.