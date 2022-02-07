That '90s Show Starts Production, Teasing The Return Of Red And Kitty In That '70s Show Spin-Off

A sequel series to "That '70s Show" has been discussed for so long that the new series didn't actually feel real until Rupp and Smith shared these new set photos. The groovy, endlessly watchable sitcom has already spawned a remake — the British series "Days Like These" — and an unrelated, poorly received franchise entry called "That '80s Show."

The new series is the first "That '70s Show" project since the series ended in 2006 that actually looks as if it may capture the spirit of the original. The show will follow Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia, played by Callie Haverda, as she spends the summer with her grandparents. Along with Grace and Prepon, TVLine reports that cast members Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are also reportedly in negotiations to return as Jackie and Kelso. There's no word on Wilmer Valderamma's return, while Danny Masterson almost certainly will not return after being arrested on rape charges in 2020.

Along with Haverda, the series will welcome a new cast of teenagers to stir up trouble in Point Place, Wisconsin. "Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes," the official series synopsis promises. Per THR, other new cast members include Riot Grrl Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), wannabe filmmaker Jay (Mace Coronel), Gwen's easygoing brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), and sarcastic, clever Ozzie (Reyn Doi), who is gay. Sam Morelos will also join as Nate's girlfriend, Nikki.

Look, I know the official line is that we're all sick of reboots and revivals, but "That '70s Show" is such a great hangout show that the idea of a new version is absolutely delightful to me. Sure, there's always a chance it'll crash and burn — or worse, try too hard. But the return of much of the core cast signifies that there's something worth getting excited about here.

"That '90s Show" currently has no set release date, but will air on Netflix.