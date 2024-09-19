Agatha All Along Introduces Marvel's Salem's Seven, But Who Are They?

This post contains spoilers for the first two episodes of "Agatha All Along."

"Agatha All Along" is off to a fantastic start. In its first two episodes, the new Marvel series delivered a pitch-perfect prestige crime drama riff, a sapphic showdown of "Killing Eve" proportions, and a whole lot of seasonally appropriate witchy mischief. It also introduced an onslaught of new characters, from the coven Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) forms to travel the Witches Road to the mysterious teenager accompanying them.

The most mysterious new characters are a group known as the Salem's Seven, who Aubrey Plaza's character Rio warns Agatha will come for her at sundown. When the group does arrive, they're portrayed as black-clad wraiths or other dark entities. They're freaky and fast-moving, dressed a bit like Satanic nuns, and the only hint of their identities we're given is via a quick close up of the shadowy, burned-looking, non-human face of their leader. So who are the Salem's Seven, and why are they so pissed at Agatha? To find the answer, we have to look back at an issue of "Fantastic Four" comics from 1977.