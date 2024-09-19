Every Witchy Reference You Missed In The Agatha All Along Credits

Say what you will about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's foray into television on Disney+, but you can't deny that the company knows how to craft a credit sequence. AI-fueled "Secret Invasion" screw-up aside, Marvel shows on Disney+ have signed off with some of the most creative, enjoyable end credits in recent memory, many of them a mini-adventure in their own right.

"Agatha All Along" is no exception. The new series may not be big on mid-credit scenes, but it uses its end credits to tell us exactly what it's about. The first episode ends with the Donovan song "Season of the Witch," which would be too on the nose if it weren't such an excellent, effective tune. It also shows the names of the series' cast and crew over a sort of witchy mood board, one that features witches ranging from creepy to adorable. There's historical information on display, complete with (probably fake) archival imagery and documents pertaining to witch trials. But there are also snippets of movies featuring pop culture witches, and visual aesthetics and signifiers — long nails, big hats, crystals — that bring the show's idea of witches into the Instagram age.

The credits also blend together tones the same way the show does, delivering creepy or slightly grotesque images alongside sillier, more lighthearted references. The overall impression is one of feminine empowerment, persecution, and potential liberation; it may as well be Agatha's own Pinterest board (in a good way). Setting aside nods to real-life witch executions, here are all the witchy references you may not have caught in the show's end credits.