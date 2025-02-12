Does Captain America: Brave New World Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

It's been a long time since Captain America got to take the spotlight in a solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dating back to 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" — and even that was a borderline "Avengers" movie, given the stakes and sheer number of supporting players. That streak ends now, though, as "Captain America: Brave New World" is hitting theaters. But Captain America is not Steve Rogers this time around, since Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has officially picked up the shield. So, does Sam's first solo film in the MCU have its own post-credits scene?

Not that Marvel Studios invented the idea of a credits scene, but this universe certainly popularized it as the studio built towards 2012's landmark crossover event "The Avengers." It's a tradition that continues now as the studio is building towards its next big events, namely "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." We're going to offer viewers a spoiler-free guide to the credits scene situation in "Brave New World." Seriously, we're not here to spoil anything — we're merely here to arm fans with some general information about the credits scenes before you head into the theater. Let's get to it.