Does Captain America: Brave New World Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been a long time since Captain America got to take the spotlight in a solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dating back to 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" — and even that was a borderline "Avengers" movie, given the stakes and sheer number of supporting players. That streak ends now, though, as "Captain America: Brave New World" is hitting theaters. But Captain America is not Steve Rogers this time around, since Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has officially picked up the shield. So, does Sam's first solo film in the MCU have its own post-credits scene?
Not that Marvel Studios invented the idea of a credits scene, but this universe certainly popularized it as the studio built towards 2012's landmark crossover event "The Avengers." It's a tradition that continues now as the studio is building towards its next big events, namely "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." We're going to offer viewers a spoiler-free guide to the credits scene situation in "Brave New World." Seriously, we're not here to spoil anything — we're merely here to arm fans with some general information about the credits scenes before you head into the theater. Let's get to it.
How many post-credits scenes does Captain America: Brave New World have?
To get right to the point, unsurprisingly, "Captain America: Brave New World" does have a post-credits scene. This is not a mid-credits scene, like the one introducing Harry Styles as Starfox to the MCU that was attached to "Eternals," for example. Rather, this is a true post-credits scene that doesn't appear until every inch of the credits have rolled. It's also just one scene, so exercise some patience here and, if you can make quick work of it, maybe run to the bathroom and come back before the scene actually plays.
Is it worth staying for Brave New World's post-credits scene?
Now for the more pressing question: Is this post-credits scene worth sticking around for? Just how important is this scene?
This is not a joke or a throwaway scene like we've experienced several times in the MCU's history, such as the infamous shawarma scene from "The Avengers" when the characters sat around and silently ate as they recovered from the Battle of New York. Without divulging any specifics, the post-credits scene in "Captain America: Brave New World" is a consequential scene that Marvel die-hards will probably want to stick around for.
Julius Onah ("The Cloverfield Paradox") is in the director's chair for this movie. The film also stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, taking over for the late William Hurt. Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson round out the main ensemble. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who's officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
"Captain America: Brave New World" hits theaters on February 14, 2025.