Harrison Ford Is The Best Part Of Captain America: Brave New World – And The MCU Needs More Of Him

Let's cut to the chase: "Captain America: Brave New World" is bad. The story is paper-thin, the action is repetitive and too reminiscent of previous "Captain America" movies, and the villain's plot is uninspired. The worst sin this movie commits is being safe and forgettable, having nothing to say despite plenty of opportunities to be topical.

The film follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he finds himself in the middle of an international incident where he must unravel a conspiracy to start an international war and discover the President's secrets before he unleashes a red monster on the world.

There is, however, one aspect of the film that's good: Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus Ross. Despite the trailers already spoiling the big, red, hulking surprise of the film, it doesn't diminish the fact that Ross is a complex and interesting character, the Red Hulk transformation is thrilling, and his fight scenes are well-executed, while all of this hinging on Harrison Ford's performance.

Ford, of course, is already doing some career-best work on TV in "Shrinking," but it's his performance in "Captain America: Brave New World" that's the biggest reminder of Ford's status as a proper, genuine, bona fide movie star. He's not just the best reason for watching this movie, but Marvel needs more of him.