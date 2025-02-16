Captain America: Brave New World Stealthily Sets Up Two New Marvel Superteams

This article contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

"Captain America: Brave New World" isn't Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first rodeo as Captain America. He started using the title on Malcolm Spellman's 2021 Disney+ show "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and has largely established his place as the new Cap when the movie begins. Since Sam has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) and his Captain America origin story has already been told, the movie can afford to use some of the saved time to set up no less than two different MCU hero teams.

The first team-themed news is the long-awaited confirmation that a new Avengers pack is coming. President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), of all people, is the man who proposes that Captain America should gather a new incarnation of the MCU's primary super squad. While Sam is initially hesitant to accept the task, he, too, comes around. By the end of the movie, he has accepted that he's worthy of the Captain America title, and immediately recruits his first Avenger: Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), the current Falcon.

"Brave New World" isn't quite as explicit about its other major team tease, but it doesn't really bother to hide its X-Men references, either. Adamantium — the metal coating Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) bones — plays a key role in this movie. By the time we hear a reporter talking about "the brave new world of adamantium," it's easy to start suspecting that the film's "Brave New World" subtitle stealthily refers to the rise of the MCU's mutants. There are also other, sneakier X-Men nods — notably, parts of Isaiah Bradley's (Carl Lumbly) brainwashed White House rampage seem suspiciously similar to Nightcrawler's (Alan Cumming) attack at the beginning of "X2: X-Men United."