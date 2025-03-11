Clown In A Cornfield Is One Of The Best Scary Clown Horror Movies Ever Made [SXSW]
Clowns are scary. Despite largely being associated with children's entertainment, people have a deep-rooted fear of these painted performers, so, naturally, quite a few horror movies have made good use of that over the years. In recent years, "Terrifier" slasher Art the Clown has become a straight-up horror icon. All of this to say, the scary clown sub-genre is an enduring one. And now "Clown in a Cornfield" instantly makes a case for being one of the best scary clown movies ever.
I had the good fortune of catching the world premiere of this one at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Directed by Eli Craig, known best as the man behind "Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil," this adaptation of Adam Cesare's popular novel of the same name is nothing shy of a horror/comedy delight. It's funny, it's gory, it's well crafted, and it occupies a unique space in the scary clown sub-genre. It does everything it sets out to do and does it very well. Perhaps most importantly of all, it gives us a new potential killer clown icon in the form of Friendo. One can't ask for more.
The film centers on Quinn (Katie Douglas) who is forced to move to the quiet town of Kettle Springs with her father (Aaron Abrams), in the hopes of getting a fresh start. The community has fallen on hard times after the Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down, leading to tensions between the young locals and the town's elders. As tensions begin to boil over, a sinister figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens. Welcome to the party, Friendo.
Clown in a Cornfield is the YA answer to Terrifier
Let me be clear: "Clown in a Cornfield" doesn't pull its punches and when the blood spills, it truly spills. That having been said, Craig is offering up more of a YA take on the scary clown genre, which feels truly refreshing and quite unlike what we've seen in the past. The "Terrifier" films, popular though they've become, are wild gorefests that for many people are more of an endurance test. This movie is presenting the other side of a coin, a straight-up good time filled with creative kills and genuine laughs. It feels closer in tone to Netflix's "Fear Street" trilogy, bringing that blood-soaked energy for a younger generation.
IFC Films partnered with the horror streaming service Shudder on Craig's adaptation of the novel. Shudder has earned quite the reputation in the horror community, and this movie is a great representation of why. They're out here partnering with the right people and making movies that deserve to be made. "In a Violent Nature," "Infested," and recent entries in the "V/H/S" series serve as just a few examples. Rest assured, this is another shining example of what Shudder brings to the genre.
I'm not necessarily here to rank scary clown movies throughout history. What I can say is that 2017's "It," based on Stephen King's classic, is the biggest horror movie ever. That's probably going to be at the top of a lot of lists. "Terrifier 2" was an unexpected breakout sequel that has become a real favorite. There are also cult classics like "Killer Klowns from Outer Space." All worthy inclusions on such a list. What I am here to argue is that "Clown in a Cornfield" more than earns its seat at the table. It should be on the list from here on out.
"Clown in a Cornfield" hits theaters on May 9, 2025. A streaming release on Shudder will follow after.