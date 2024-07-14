The Bizarre Evolution Of Terrifier's Art The Clown

Horror movie history is littered with the corpses, not just of onscreen victims, but over-contrived would-be iconic monsters that just didn't catch on. For every Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees, there's the Trickster from "Brainscan," or Horace Pinker in "Shocker." Filmmakers can try to engineer a hit horror character, but they don't always catch on.

Art the Clown, from writer/director and makeup maestro Damien Leone's "Terrifier" films, is the latest one who has become popular with audiences, but he wasn't necessarily intended that way. Beginning as a mere supporting character in a short film that was meant to lead to an altogether different feature, he initially seized the spotlight as a supernatural being, rebooted as a more conventional slasher, then took a larger step into a much crazier and more epic universe. Along the way he somehow became a mass-marketed commodity as a result of being famous for nauseating people. As with most of Art's kills, he can never just take the direct path. It's much more entertaining for him to take a circuitous, scenic route.

From humble beginnings and portrayal by a non-actor to becoming one of the most physically expressive movie killers of all time, it's been a bizarre journey to the mainstream for Art. Here's how Art the Clown has evolved over the years.