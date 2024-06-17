The Star Of An '80s Horror Classic Has Joined The Cast Of Terrifier 3
Filming on the highly anticipated horror sequel "Terrifier 3" has wrapped, and with that news comes a bit of casting info! Jason Patric, who had to deal with vampires in the '80s horror classic "The Lost Boys," is now part of the cast of the Damien Leone-directed pic. We don't know who Patric is playing in the movie, but the nature of these films suggest that at some point, Patric's character will face a gruesome, graphic demise. At the very least, he'll end up covered in blood. That's just how things work in the world of "Terrifier."
Patric joins a cast that features Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and of course, David Howard Thornton, who plays everyone's favorite killer, Art the Clown. The "Terrifier" films are shot on the cheap and have thus become box office sensations, with Art being embraced by horror fans thirsty for a new slasher icon. Check out a new image from the film, featuring Patric, below.
Jason Patric joins the cast of Terrifer 3
Regarding Patric joining the cast, writer-director Damien Leone said: "To say it's an honor and a privilege having Jason on board is an understatement ... He's one of the best actors of his generation and has a deep respect for this franchise and his craft which is why I'm thrilled for fans to see his pivotal role in the Terrifier universe." Leone added: "It's not every day I get to work with the star of some of my favorite films (if you know me, you know how I feel about 'The Lost Boys' in particular), so this has been a dream come true and a very exciting collaboration to say the least." It's probably worth noting that not only is Patric connected to the horror genre via "The Lost Boys," but he's also the son of Jason Miller, who played Father Damien Karras in "The Exorcist" and "The Exorcist III."
I don't know about you, but I've come to really appreciate the "Terrifier" series. I thought the first film had its charms, but it was also a little undercooked. Thankfully, the sequel fixed those issues, ramping up the carnage and giving us a final girl (Lauren LaVera) we could really root for. "Terrifer 3" will once again have Art the Clown causing gory mayhem, but this time, the story takes place during Christmas, and as a fan of holiday horror, I can tell you that's pretty exciting. "Terrifier 3" hacks and slashes its way into theaters on October 11, 2024. Watch a teaser for the film right here.