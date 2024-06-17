The Star Of An '80s Horror Classic Has Joined The Cast Of Terrifier 3

Regarding Patric joining the cast, writer-director Damien Leone said: "To say it's an honor and a privilege having Jason on board is an understatement ... He's one of the best actors of his generation and has a deep respect for this franchise and his craft which is why I'm thrilled for fans to see his pivotal role in the Terrifier universe." Leone added: "It's not every day I get to work with the star of some of my favorite films (if you know me, you know how I feel about 'The Lost Boys' in particular), so this has been a dream come true and a very exciting collaboration to say the least." It's probably worth noting that not only is Patric connected to the horror genre via "The Lost Boys," but he's also the son of Jason Miller, who played Father Damien Karras in "The Exorcist" and "The Exorcist III."

I don't know about you, but I've come to really appreciate the "Terrifier" series. I thought the first film had its charms, but it was also a little undercooked. Thankfully, the sequel fixed those issues, ramping up the carnage and giving us a final girl (Lauren LaVera) we could really root for. "Terrifer 3" will once again have Art the Clown causing gory mayhem, but this time, the story takes place during Christmas, and as a fan of holiday horror, I can tell you that's pretty exciting. "Terrifier 3" hacks and slashes its way into theaters on October 11, 2024. Watch a teaser for the film right here.