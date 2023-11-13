Art The Clown Is Ready For The Holidays With The Terrifer 3 Teaser

Art the Clown just doesn't let up. It's been just over a year since "Terrifier 2" took the horror scene by storm, making bank at the box office and inspiring a wide range of responses from enthusiasm to disgust to reported cases of vomiting and fainting. Art's already back for more, though, as the teaser for "Terrifier 3" just dropped along with a special re-release of the second film. This time, the seemingly immortal killer clown is ready to deck the halls with entrails: yep, this is a holiday movie.

"Terrifier 3" was first announced back in June 2023, and given the way these movies have previously been made — on a shoestring budget, with Damien Leone serving as writer, director, and editor — it's no surprise that the sequel ended up on a fast track toward release. In an exclusive interview with /Film this week, Leone shared that he was also able to bring in a professional makeup team to work on the effects this time around, which made the process a lot quicker. "I can focus on one thing instead of a hundred things," Leone explained, "So that's going to be really exciting. And the other thing it's going to allow me to do is shoot the movie in three months as opposed to three years."

That snazzy new practical effects team's work is on display in the first trailer for the new movie, which takes place during the holiday season and, based on the franchises' gnarly track record, might just end up being the goriest Christmas movie ever. Christmas horror movies have become a mainstay for lots of horror fans, and this year will also see the release of the "It's A Wonderful Life" slasher movie riff "It's a Wonderful Knife." Then, of course, there are trashy classics like "Silent Night, Deadly Night" and "Christmas Evil." Will "Terrifier 3" rise above all the other Christmas horror films we've seen so far and deliver something spectacularly gruesome for the holidays? It's too soon to say, but it's probably a safe bet.