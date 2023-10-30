Terrifier 3 Will Be A Christmas Horror Movie, So Deck The Halls With Human Entrails

On October 25, 2023, the Daily Mail posted an image depicting Art the Clown from the popular "Terrifier" slasher series in his holiday best — a Santa hat and the flayed face of Kris Kringle himself, wielding an axe in front of a Christmas tree. The bottom of the poster had "Damien Leone's Terrifier 3" listed as the title. Considering the abundance of fan art made from the film series, there was debate whether or not this was leaked promotional material or just a well-made bit of fantasy booking. Well, Bloody Disgusting and Cineverse have cleared the air to confirm that the poster was legitimate, and that "Terrifier 3" will be a Christmas horror movie.

The announcement comes paired with the theatrical re-release of the 2022 hit "Terrifer 2" on November 1, 2023, which will include an exclusive sneak peek teaser for the holiday horror slasher. "For those of you speculating that the 'Terrifier 3' teaser is just gonna be some 20-second gimmick, I assure you it's a legit teaser/trailer," Leone told Bloody Disgusting. "It's over 2 minutes long, and you're gonna f***ing love it." The screenings will also include a special introduction from Leone, but details regarding what that entails have not been made public.

Thus far, the "Terrifier" films, as well as the short film "All Hallow's Eve" which served as the introduction to Art the Clown, have all taken place on Halloween. The new Christmas setting is a brand-new playground for the killer clown and gives Art the space to join the ranks of a well-loved but often overlooked holiday tradition.