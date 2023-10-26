Terrifier 2 Director Damien Leone Explains Why Toddlers Love Art The Clown [Exclusive]

The featured monster in Damien Leone's "Terrifier" movies is Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), a perhaps-supernatural Halloween spirit who appears every now and again to torture, mutilate, and murder people for no reason other than he seems to greatly enjoy it. Art is a creative murderer, happy to slice victims up in a fashion that communicates a certain effort and passion for the act.

The character quite clearly taps into a widespread fear of clowns that seemingly persists throughout the modern media. Back in the 1950s, famous clowns like Bozo (Pinto Colvig) and Clarabell (Bob Keeshan, Nick Nicholson, Lew Anderson) were common, and clowns appeared in TV commercials regularly, often presented to children as whimsical vagrants or playful weirdos whose antics were meant to inspire laughter. Something about the face eyebrows and pasted-on smiles, however, seemingly terrified and traumatized a generation; it's no coincidence that Stephen King, a child of the '50s, wrote a 1,100-page epic about a murderous clown that lives in a sewer.

Over the decades, then, clowns have clearly transformed from amusing vagrants into go-to monsters and killers; there are almost certainly more horror clown Halloween costumes in the world than there are actual clowns.

Through it all, however, kids have remained fascinated. /Film's own Jacob Hall recently sat down with Leone, and they discussed why little kids, ostensibly too young to see the "Terrifier" movies, are so drawn to Art the Clown, given that he's clearly, well, terrifying. Leone had a few ideas why murder clowns might capture kids' imaginations the same way non-murder clowns once did.